Owensboro Municipal Utilities is disconnecting an average of 48 homes a week due to unpaid bills, Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, told his board Thursday.
There are 600 homes and businesses that are eligible to be disconnected, he said.
But disconnects will pause for the holidays.
“We don’t want to disconnect any customer,” Frizzell said.
But he said it eventually has to be done when bills aren’t paid.
Frizzell said OMU has donated $26,000 to the Salvation Army this year to help people pay their utility bills.
OMU has offered customers who have fallen behind on their payments during the pandemic a plan to pay off debts over a certain number of months.
But 600 of those customers have not been able to stay on the plan, Frizzell said.
Those who owe the most are being disconnected first.
He said 300 of the 1,800 customers that were on the payment plan have paid off their debts.
That reduced the amount owed to OMU from $1.5 million to $1.2 million.
Frizzell said OMU has waived a total of $430,174 in late fees during the pandemic.
Of that amount, $300,237 was for residential customers and $121,937 was for commercial accounts.
Frizzell said the pandemic and the weather have combined to reduce the use of electricity by 6% since March.
Part of that is because schools have largely been closed during the period.
Water usage has also dropped by 6% during the same period, he said.
Frizzell said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to reimburse OMU $105,413 early next year to compensate for some of its expenses during the pandemic.
He told the board that 11 OMU employees have tested positive for coronavirus since March.
Five of the cases have been since Thanksgiving, Frizzell said.
None of the cases involved people who became infected at work.
All caught it somewhere else, Frizzell said.
Christopher Poynter, OMU’s director of telecommunications, said the utility’s home internet service now has 1,914 customers.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
