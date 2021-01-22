In the past month, Owensboro Municipal Utilities has doubled the number of homes it’s disconnecting each week because of unpaid bills — from 48 a week in December to 96 this month.
And it will go to 144 a week in February.
However, the utility does not disconnect customers when temperatures are below freezing.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, told his board on Thursday that 96 is about half the number that were being disconnected before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission issued a ban on disconnects in March. That order didn’t include OMU, but the utility created its own ban at the time.
Gov. Andy Beshear extended the ban on Nov. 6.
And by November, 1,861 customers owed OMU $1.54 million.
As of Jan. 15, the number had dropped by 385 customers and $416,866 for a total of 1,476 customers still owing $1.125 million.
Frizzell said 553 customers who still owe $121,674 are currently eligible to be disconnected.
That includes 525 residential customers who owe $115,017 and 28 commercial customers who owe $6,657.
Frizzell said disconnects are based on how long it’s been since the last payment was made and the balance owed.
“We don’t want to disconnect anybody,” he said.
OMU has offered customers who have fallen behind on their payments during the pandemic a plan to pay off debts over a certain number of months.
But the 553 customers who stand to be disconnected haven’t been able to do that.
So far, OMU has disconnected 170 customers. Seventy-six of those have been able to pay their debt and be reconnected.
But 94 are still disconnected.
OMU waived late fees on bills for much of 2020.
But the fees are now being added to bills once again.
Frizzell said that in 2020, the utility waived $329,334 in late fees for residential customers and $121,937 for commercial customers.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
