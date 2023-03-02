Engineers working with Owensboro Municipal Utilities are examining options for replacing the decommissioned water tank at Hillcrest Golf Court.
Russ Evans, OMU’s manager of production, said engineers and staff will recommend an option next month to city utility commission members and staff will begin preparing to bid out the project as soon as a plan is approved.
The city’s golf manager, Charles Whelan, said once work begins, an effort will be made to minimize interference with golfing at Hillcrest.
The current water tower was taken out of service in 2017. Since then, the area nearby has been serviced with water pumps.
Evans said the Lexington engineering firm HDR Inc. is looking at several options, such as installing a new tank, building a pump station or having both a tank and pump stations.
Last year, city commissioners approved using $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace the tank.
“We are trying to determine the best solution to put into the area,” Evans said Wednesday. “Once we determine that, we will make our recommendation no later than April.”
The staff will begin preparing to solicit for bids “as soon as the recommendation is made” to the utility commission, Evans said.
The time frame of the project “could be a year to a year and a half once we start” construction, Evans said, and “our intent is to minimize the impact of the golf” at the course.
“We are in constant contact with the parks department” on the status of the project, Evans said.
Whelan said plans to reduce the impact on play at the nine-hole golf course haven’t been finalized.
“It’s so early in the stages, we really don’t have a solid plan,” he said. “There may be some interference with the holes, but we would still be able to offer nine holes.”
Whelan said another possibility is to “to work on that project when the weather is not as good for golf.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
