Owensboro Municipal Utilities is working to broaden the reach of its residential internet service in neighborhoods in the city’s west side, and has plans to begin working in northwest neighborhoods and in much of downtown later this year.

Sonya Dixon, OMU’s communications and public relations specialist, said work expanding access to the company’s internet service in west side neighborhoods has been slowed somewhat by supply issues.

“We are getting those (supplies) in, but not in the initial time frames,” Dixon said.

The work on the west side will make OMU internet available to 3,532 additional homes. The work planned for later his fall will expand the service to just east of J.R. Miller Boulevard in the downtown area, and north of West Fourth Street. That would make the service available to another 2,892 OMU customers.

“We are ordering ahead and planning” for the work in the northwest and downtown. Despite the supply issues, “we are hopeful for the fall,” Dixon said.

Most of the city south of Kentucky 54 and Kentucky 81 is covered by OMU internet within the ring of the former U.S. 60 bypass.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the utility plans to begin work expanding the company’s internet access to areas north and east of Kentucky 54, including much of Kentucky 144 to near U.S. 60.

“As a municipal utility, we wanted to be fiscally responsible, so we did it in sections, rather than a city wide sweep” Dixon said.

Dixon said the supply issues have delayed some homes from being connected to the service.

“It’s nice to have people who are very anxious in getting the service,” Dixon said. “I’m hearing from people all the time who are interested in subscribing to our fiber to the home service.”

There are over 3,000 customers currently connected to OMU’s internet service.

“We obviously had a lot more people sign up during the pandemic who were working from home” or taking classes online, Dixon said. “We have surpassed what we initially planned and built our business on.”

The company is still adding customers in areas where the service is already available. People in neighborhoods were the service is expanding, or where were work is planned, can sign up in advance to reserve a connection when internet becomes available, Dixon said.

“We do encourage people interested in signing up for the service to pre-subscribe by visiting out website,” Dixon said.

