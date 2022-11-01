The City Utility Commission is anticipating that electric vehicle charging stations will one day be a regular part of life, and are creating a policy to govern how the sites will be constructed and billed.
As of now, there are no for-profit electric vehicle charging stations in Owensboro. But Tim Lyons, general manager for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, told commissioners OMU is anticipating that will change.
“We have been approached to have some downtown,” Lyons said. Some OMU customers have also asked about charging stations, Lyons said.
“We are doing this policy in advance” of commercial charging stations being constructed, Lyons said.
The policy commissioners discussed specifies the responsibilities of OMU and the company installing the charging stations.
On construction, the policy says OMU will install the meter, but the station builder will be responsible for their operating and safety equipment.
The cost of building a station will vary by design, Lyons said “but all costs will be paid by the developer.”
The builder will also pay any OMU system upgrades needed to serve the site, like new or upgraded transformers.
A electric vehicle station will be billed at the commercial electric rate for now, until rates specifically for stations is established in the Utility Commission’s rate ordinance.
“We are going to evaluate putting a special rate (on stations) based on customer classes,” such as whether the station is operating-profit, or is offered as an amenity, such as at a hotel, Lyons said.
OMU customers charging their vehicles at home would pay the residential customer rate, officials said.
Sonya Dixon, OMU communications and public relations specialist, said people looking to install charging equipment at their homes for an electric vehicle should contact OMU, so workers can determine if their home meets the charging system’s requirements. Dixon said OMU workers could also guide homeowners through the installation process.
Board member Tony Cecil said he expects vehicle charging stations to proliferate in the future.
“This is going to escalate very rapidly,” Cecil said.
