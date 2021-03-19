The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting that sales of electricity will increase 2.1% this year after dropping 3.8% last year.
But that’s only a 44.7% recovery in demand.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities is forecasting that its sales of electricity will be down 2.7% in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
But the utility is moving forward with plans for a 2.8% — $389,000 — increase in wages.
They’ve increased 3% in each of the last two years.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said the raises won’t have any impact on customers’ bills, which are expected to drop for several years because the utility closed its Elmer Smith Power Plant last year and won’t have the environmental costs associated with it.
Dr. Tom Maddox, a board member, said wages have increased 10.5% over the past five years.
But Jim Tony Fulkerson, board chairman, said that’s less than some other governmental agencies in the area.
The board learned that the expansion of the William Cavin water treatment plant should be completed about May 10.
The plant’s treatment capacity will expand from 10 million gallons of water a day to 30 million gallons.
And OMU will gain another 2.5 million gallons in additional water storage, a new pumped lime system will be installed and dangerous chlorine gas disinfectant will be replaced with safer, cheaper liquid bleach.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for sometime in July.
OMU plans to budget $13.3 million to complete the decommissioning of the Elmer Smith plant in the coming fiscal year.
Frizzell said February was 6 degrees colder than normal and demand for electricity was the highest since February 2016.
Sales of electricity were 2.6% above budget for the month, he said.
Frizzell said 314 residential customers who owe a combined $66,939 in past-due bills and 21 commercial customers who owe $5,481 are still scheduled to be disconnected.
He said OMU plans to reopen its lobby to customers during the first week of May.
It’s been closed since the pandemic began.
