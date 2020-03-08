Owensboro Municipal Utilities gave $180,775.24 to several organizations and causes last year, a utility official said.
Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman, gave an overview of the organization’s philanthropic efforts during a Thursday Owensboro Utility Commission meeting.
The most significant contribution of 2019 was $79,000 given to the Salvation Army, which the organization used to help people who could not pay their utility bills. Dixon said the utility contributes to the organization annually.
“So that money does come back to us,” Dixon said.
Customers also gave about $388 to the Salvation Army as part of its Community Cares, which allows customers to give money for the same purpose.
OMU provided $23,275 for sponsorships and donations, several of which benefited several local schools. Donations ranged from $40 to $2,500.
“I always remind organizations that this is a public entity. We’re not going to be your platinum sponsor,” she said.
OMU also provided 8,696.81 in in-kind services, including festival set-up and telecommunication services, such as the International Bar-B-Q Festival and the Owensboro Air Show.
OMU also gave $53,000 to the United Way.
Dixon also highlighted the OMU volunteer team, which is about a core group of about 10 to 15 OMU employees who volunteer or assist with charitable activities. The group began about a year ago.
“They have done everywhere from supporting organizations at specific events, to collection of items to all sorts of things,” Dixon said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
