On March 16, three days before Owensboro saw its first case of cornavirus, Owensboro Municipal Utilities announced that it would “temporarily suspend disconnection for nonpayment of water, electric or telecommunications services effective immediately through April 16.”
Six months later, the no-disconnect order is still in effect.
The pandemic shows no signs of ending.
And the amount of money owed by people unable to pay their OMU bills continues to grow.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said this week that the total amount owed by 1,529 delinquent customers has topped $1.1 million.
That comes to an average of $729 each.
And that amount continues to grow each month.
In August, the Washington Post wrote, “A total of 32 states, plus the District of Columbia, put in place legal restrictions on electricity disconnections during the pandemic, according to an analysis from the Center for Biological Diversity.”
It added, “But since late May, 10 states — Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina and Texas — have ended their shut-off bans. Another dozen states’ restrictions are scheduled to expire by early September.”
Dixon said OMU continues to monitor the situation month by month.
But it hasn’t set a date for restarting disconnects.
“We continue to send out notices that the account is overdue,” Dixon said. “We encourage people to pay what they can now so the debt won’t get so high.”
She said the utility refers customers to nonprofits that have programs to help people pay their utility bills.
Dixon said of the 1,529 customers who are overdue on their accounts, 1,475 are residential.
“One day, the bill will be due,” she said.
Dixon said OMU doesn’t want people to be faced with a huge bill when disconnects start again.
People in that situation should contact OMU to make arrangements to start paying what they can, she said.
Cooler fall temperatures should make for lower bills for a couple of months until colder weather arrives, Dixon said.
She said a recent survey of OMU customers found that 94% give the utility high marks for reliability, customer service and rates.
Only 82% thought rates are reasonable, Dixon said.
But she said people never like to get bills.
Dixon said that in four years, OMU plans to lower its rates because it closed its Elmer Smith Power Plant in May and is buying power from Big Rivers Electric Corp.
Lowering rates is “unheard of” for utilities, she said.
