Owensboro Municipal Utilities has started planning for the demolition and construction of a new water tower and booster station at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The project is being funded with $2.5 million of the $13.3 million the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We’re so pleased that the city awarded us these funds for the project, because, certainly, it gave us the ability to do (this) soon and to get moving on that,” said Sonya Dixon, OMU public relations and communications manager. “This is a system improvement.”
Brad Howton, director of production at OMU, said the project would have had to happen in the near future, with or without ARPA funding, so he is pleased to have received the funds from the city. He said it will greatly limit the project’s financial impact on customers.
The current water tower at Hillcrest Golf Course, off of Old Hartford Road, is a standpipe tower that holds 2 million gallons of water. That style of tower can have issues with both water pressure and turnover, which is essential for public water, because it prevents the water from becoming stagnant, Howton said.
Howton said OMU will be replacing the standpipe water tower with a bowl-type tank, which is more effective in building pressure and producing turnover.
“You have a large bowl of water that’s standing above the ground, that gives you a lot more pressure,” he said. “The dynamics of that system is much better mixing and gives you much better turnover then what the standpipe does.”
The new tank’s capacity will be 1 million gallons.
“The current water tank was a little oversized,” Howton said. “With a standpipe, it is intentionally oversized because of the fluid dynamics of it. With the fluid dynamics of a bowl-type tank, you don’t need as much water there.”
The full project is estimated to take “the better part of two years,” Howton said, with the ARPA funding expected to cover the total cost — or close to it, depending on economic factors.
“The only unknown in this is the economy,” he said, adding that the amount allocated was based on an old estimate, so, through supply issues or inflation, OMU may see a slightly higher price for the project.
“We may see some escalation in cost, but we don’t see it being a huge impact,” Howton said. “The $2.5 million should cover the engineering and design support, as well as the removal of the current standpipe and booster pump and the installation of the new tank and pump.”
In 2019, HDR, an engineering consulting firm in Lexington, outlined OMU’s water master plan, so the company is currently working with the utility on the engineering and design phase of the new tower, as well as helping put together some of the bids OMU needs.
Howton said the project is still in its infancy. As such, it is too early to be specific on bids. But the project will be contracted out, since OMU lacks the manpower or in-house expertise to complete the work.
Dixon and Howton both said customers in that area of the city will not notice a change in their water pressure during the project, since the water tower and booster station have been idle since 2017.
“We’ve got to meet with the Hillcrest golf folks,” Howton said. “Obviously, our goal is to have as little of an impact as possible on their business, so we want to make sure we’re working alongside them and that we keep them included in (this) project.”
He said OMU plans to have a “kick off” event sometime within the next few weeks.
Dixon said she is happy to see the project get underway, as it will greatly improve the level of service OMU can provide to its customers.
“Certainly that area is going to benefit from the increased (water) pressure, (as well as) the whole system,” she said. “It improves our reliability and our service. It’s one of those things that the benefits are going to be long term.”
