Owensboro Municipal Utilities is looking for photographs for a private commemoration to honor employees and retirees of the Elmer Smith Station power plant.
Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman, said the celebration will honor the numerous employees who have worked there throughout the decades.
“What it’s going to do is to honor the employees that have kept that plant running since it was put online in 1964,” she said.
Dixon said the photographs can be taken at or of the Elmer Smith Station. The photographs will be returned. Dixon said she is looking for photos of people especially. Photos from any era are welcome.
OMU is preparing to shut down its 282-megawatt boiler known as Unit 2 on June 1, 2020, which will end the city’s power production era and use of coal. Unit 1, the smaller 55-year-old coal-fired, 164-megawatt boiler, was idled permanently in May of last year.
The City Utility Commission plans to purchase power from Big Rivers Electric Corporation, a regional power supplier headquartered in Henderson, when Unit 2 is shut down.
The commemoration will be held in the summer after the plant is shut down.
Although it has been discussed, Dixon said there is no public commemoration planned at this point.
“It seems more appropriate...at this point to honor the employees that have kept this plant running,” she said. “This is something that requires around the clock attention. So they missed holidays. They worked overtime.”
OMU’s goal is to have Elmer Smith’s decommissioning complete by June 2021.
To donate photographs, Dixon can be contacted 270-926-3200.
270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.