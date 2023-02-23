Since the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, concern about the safety of drinking water in communities near the Ohio River and its tributaries has grown due to vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate being released into the waterway.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities released a statement Friday reassuring residents the drinking water in Owensboro and Daviess County is safe.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.