Since the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, concern about the safety of drinking water in communities near the Ohio River and its tributaries has grown due to vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate being released into the waterway.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities released a statement Friday reassuring residents the drinking water in Owensboro and Daviess County is safe.
“OMU takes its water from an underground aquifer, not from the Ohio River,” the statement said. “This aquifer is not vulnerable to river contamination, such as the spill resulting from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment; therefore, there are no concerns about the health and safety of our drinking water.”
According to OMU’s website, residents of Owensboro and Daviess County “rely on groundwater for their drinking water supply.”
Groundwater is water that fills the small space between rock particles or cracks in solid rock. The water OMU supplies comes from sources such as rain, melting snow or surface water.
OMU has more than 30 wells along the East 4th Street/State Route 144 corridor that draws this source water from the Ohio River Alluvium Aquifer.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s communications and public relations manager, said the company is continuing to monitor the situation, but it does not expect Owensboro and Daviess County to be affected.
OMU provides water to the other water districts serving Daviess County — East Daviess County Water Association and Daviess County Water District — and Dixon said there is no anticipation that those customers would be impacted either.
Because OMU does not draw drinking water from the Ohio River, Dixon said they are not required to test for butyl acrylate at this time.
John Mura, executive director of the Office of Communications for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, said on Feb. 15 that low levels of butyl acrylate did reach the Ohio River through Little Beaver Creek, which is a small tributary located near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
“The Energy and Environment Cabinet is in daily contact with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), which oversees the health of the Ohio River as it passes through several states, including Kentucky,” Mura said.
ORSANCO has been conducting daily testing for butyl acrylate in the Ohio River since the incident. Mura said testing has shown that the levels are “well below” the Provisional Health Guideline developed by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).
“We are also seeing the concentration detected of the butyl acrylate spill significantly decrease as it travels downstream,” Mura said. “It is possible that by the time the spill, whih is traveling about one mile an hour, reaches Huntington, WV, it may be below detection levels.”
The minimum reporting limit is 0.50 parts per billion, and an undetected report means the analytical results were less than 0.50.
On Wednesday, ORSANCO sent an update on the Ohio River, showing that Louisville Water Company has not detected any butyl acrylate in the water.
“We remain confident that the remnants are so diluted that this spill event will not provide any threat to your drinking water utilities as the very diluted remnants pass by their intakes,” the update said.
In the same email, though, it noted that it is anticipated that remnants would reach Evansville’s intake (Ohio River Mile 791.5) at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
“That is an estimate because the river velocity is very high due to the recent rainfall,” the email said, “and we have not been able to have any detections, which is a good thing.”
