Owensboro Municipal Utilities got off to a strong start in the fiscal year that began June 1.
Net income for the consolidated electrical system was 89.2% — $1.01 million — ahead of the budget.
And income from the water system was 1,500% — $210,000 — above budget.
“We had a great month in June,” Lynn Holland, OMU’s director of finance and accounting, told the board Thursday. “It’s a good start to the year.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic that hit in March 2020 and continued until June 11 this year, OMU came in close to budget for the past fiscal year.
Income was down, but so were expenses.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said electricity and water sales were both up in June, partly because June’s average temperature was 0.7% above the 20-year temperature average for the month and June was the fourth driest in the past 20 years.
Apparently, nobody noticed, but at 8:10 a.m. on July 6, what’s now OMU’s Plant A water plant was removed from service after nearly 115 years.
The plant began providing water to the city on Aug. 17, 1906.
A few years ago, it developed structural problems and its aging pipe system resulted in two major water main breaks in less than a year — the first in November of 2017 and then in July of 2018.
In November 2018, OMU awarded a $39.7 million contract for the expansion of the Cavin plant, which opened in 1994, to Indianapolis-based Bowen Engineering Corp.
A separate $6.7 million contract was awarded to Garney Companies Inc. to extend transmission and sludge lines from it.
The expansion increased OMU’s water capacity from 28 million gallons to 30 million gallons.
Frizzell said Plant A is currently “laid up in a temporary state” so it could be restarted in an emergency.
But he said plans call for it to be shut down permanently in the near future.
A ribbon-cutting on the Cavin expansion is scheduled for July 29.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
