Overall electric rates for Owensboro Municipal Utilities customers are expected to decline between now and 2028, although OMU officials are anticipating the electric system’s “base rate” to increase in the future.
Water rates for OMU customers are projected to increase in fiscal year 2025.
City utility commission members discussed projected electric and water rates Thursday. The utility is doing a rate study on its electric system and will do a water rate study next year.
Although operating costs for the electric system are anticipated to increase, the amount customers pay for electric service is projected to decline because certain fees on OMU bills to decommission the Elmer Smith power station will decline as the decommissioning project comes to an end.
“As we project it today, the rate in 2028 is absolutely going to be lower than it is today” for electric service, said Laura Chapman, OMU manager of planning.
Sonya Dixon, OMU communications and public relations specialist, said rates associated with the Elmer Smith closing, particularly the Environmental Control Cost Adjustment and the Energy Cost Adjustment, will continue declining on OMU bills, although the “base rate” on bills could increase beginning in fiscal year 2023-24.
More from this section
Overall, officials anticipate “the rate is going to be lower in 2028 than even in the current year, and in 2023,” Chapman said.
“That is almost unheard of in our industry,” Dixon said. “It’s still our goal to keep rates as stable as possible.”
Operating costs for the electric system are projected to increase by 5% in each of the next two years and by 3% each year after that due to inflation. Officials will have a more concrete estimate on inflation’s impact on the electric system when the rate study is completed later this year.
Operating expenses for the water system are also anticipated to increase by 5% for the next two fiscal years, and by 3-5% beyond then, also due to inflation. The price of chemicals needed for water treatment, such as fluoride, have already increased by 25% or more, Chapman said.
Although next year’s water rate study will provide more concrete information, the projection is water rates will increase by 8.5% to 9.25% in both fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
“In 2028, we are anticipating the need to build some cash” for water well development, Chapman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.