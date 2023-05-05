Owensboro Municipal Utilities officials are not projecting any surprises in the agency’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
OMU officials told members of the city utility commission Thursday the new budget, which will be approved later this month, includes raises for workers, while pension costs are expected to decline.
There are no new major projects in the proposed budget. Instead, OMU will proceed with the demolition of Elmer Smith Station and the old Plant A water treatment plant, and continue planning to replace the water tank at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Owensboro city commissioners approved an electric rate increase last month. The utility commission also lowered certain fees on utility bills, so rate-payers are expected to see only a slight change on their bills when the new rate goes into effect in June. The average monthly electric bill is anticipated to be $119.52 beginning in June. Meanwhile, the average water bill is anticipated to be $20.29 monthly.
Laura Chapman, OMU’s manager of planning, said the utility is projected to save $366,000 from reduced pension rates. The utility will increase salaries and benefits while also allocating $201,000 into “community investments,” such as the United Way, Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., Salvation Army and other community groups.
“We do anticipate more requests” for donations, Chapman said.
OMU is expected to spend an additional $5 million in the new fiscal year continuing the demolition of Elmer Smith Station and $375,000 decommissioning the Plant A water plant.
Power sales are “pretty much flat” in the new fiscal year, General Manager Tim Lyons said. Revenue from the consolidated electric system, likewise, is expected to be stable, with officials anticipating $89.332 million in sales, an increase of 1.2%.
Chapman said the water system is projected to generate $15.7 million in sales. Expenses for both the electric and water systems are anticipated to be below revenue, Chapman said.
The electric rate increase will be implemented in two steps, in June and in June 2024. The rate was crafted to meet OMU expenses and other obligations, such as paying the city dividend, Chapman said.
“There are no big surprises in our budget this year,” Chapman said.
OMU officials said a water rate study would be conducted later this year, so the utility commission can begin discussing a rate increase for fiscal year 2025-26.
