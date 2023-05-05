Owensboro Municipal Utilities officials are not projecting any surprises in the agency’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

OMU officials told members of the city utility commission Thursday the new budget, which will be approved later this month, includes raises for workers, while pension costs are expected to decline.

