Local utilities have changed their normal policy in handling service disconnections in the midst of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.
Sonya Dixon, Owensboro Municipal Utilities spokeswoman, said beginning Monday the utility is halting service disconnections for nonpayment through April 16. This includes electricity, internet and water. Dixon said the change in policy will be revisited at that time. In addition, customers disconnected immediately prior to this pandemic will be reconnected to service. Late fees will be waived during this time.
“This is evolving continually,” she said.
OMU is closing its lobby at the customer service center located at 2070 Tamarack Road beginning Tuesday until further notice.
OMU is encouraging customers to pay their bills using online, phone or the deposit box and drive-through at the customer service center instead of in-person. Dixon encouraged those who may have trouble paying their bills or with any additional questions to call 270-926-3200.
OMU is also considering an updated sick leave policy for employees that are affected by the coronavirus during its Thursday meeting. Kevin Frizzell, OMU general manager, said OMU wants to ensure that its services are still being provided in this pandemic.
“The worst thing that could happen is during this time of this pandemic is that you lose” those services, Frizzell said.
Dixon said the sick leave policy would essentially provide additional sick leave time for OMU employees that are quarantined.
“It would be similar to what you’re seeing elsewhere,” she said.
Frizzell said projects such as the decommissioning of the Elmer Smith Power Plant and the William Cavin Water Treatment Plant expansion are still on schedule.
Dixon said OMU water is still safe to use.
“This is not transmitted through drinking water,” she said. “I don’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable using or drinking the water, or washing their hands or anything like that.”
On Saturday, Atmos Energy announced it had temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections.
“Atmos Energy’s commitment to safety, paired with our culture, have led us during unique times. This will be no different,” said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy in a press release. “We prepare year-round for the unexpected and will maintain our attention to detail, our passion for excellence and our sense of urgency. We stand ready to take action and take care of our valued customers and employees while delivering the clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy our customers require.”
For more information, Atmos can be called at 888-286-6700.
Kenergy spokeswoman Leslie Neeley said beginning Tuesday, the electric company will suspend disconnections for non-payment for at least 30 days under the guidance of the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
Neeley said people struggling to pay their bills to call 800-844-4832 and the company will work on a payment plan for the customer. Neeley also encouraged customers to pay their bills by using a smartphone app, online or by telephone. A full list of payment options can be found at energycorp.com/billing-payments.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
