With the number of cases of coronavirus rising rapidly this summer, the City Utility Commission is preparing for vacation payouts.
Along with the payouts, the commission will again allow employees of Owensboro Municipal Utilities to carry over up to three weeks of vacation time to 2022.
Or they can be paid for up to two weeks of unused vacation time.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said the board allowed that policy last year because people were reluctant to travel during the pandemic. And the same thing is happening again this summer, he said.
An OMU report said that a “significant number” of employees have more than 120 hours of vacation left at this point.
The report said that the maximum payout if all eligible employees cashed in vacation time would be around $150,000.
But the utility only spent $58,000 last year to buy unused vacation time.
Employees with 200 hours of vacation time on Dec. 1 can be paid for up to two weeks of that.
And those with between 120 and 200 hours can be paid for one week of it, the report says.
• OMU’s home and commercial internet service has grown to around 3,000 customers.
And the internet business is continuing to expand into more parts of the city this year.
So, the utility commission voted to hire a second broadband specialist.
It currently has only one.
“That’s really good news,” board member Tom Maddox said. “We’re planning for the future.”
OMU is in the process of increasing the speed of its internet service this year without raising the cost.
Frizzell said that’s what sets the utility apart from its competitors — “local people, local service.”
• Just a few years ago, most electricity was produced from coal.
But Frizzell said coal had fallen to fourth place in 2020.
Natural gas was first at 40% of total electricity produced followed by renewable energy at 21%, nuclear at 20% and coal at 19%.
Frizzell said the Energy Information Administration recently reported that energy intensity — energy consumption divided by the real domestic gross product — has been cut in half since 1983.
“We’re a less energy-intensive nation,” he said.
There are fewer high-energy factories today, Frizzell said, and more energy-efficient appliances and homes.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
