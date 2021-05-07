Owensboro Municipal Utilities expects to continue to see reduced demand for both electricity and water in Fiscal Year 2022 from the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Frizzell, the utility’s general manager, told his board Thursday.
But he said the draft budget for next year is very conservative and a rebounding economy “could result in a better than projected performance.”
The utility saw sales drop appreciably in the past year when schools were closed for most of the current school year and some restaurants and retailers closed permanently.
Schools, however, are back in full swing and some new businesses have opened.
The good news for customers is that the proposed budget does not include a rate increase for either electricity or water.
In fact, the average electric bill is expected to drop from $108.16 a month to $106.68 in the coming fiscal year and the average water bill, from $23.32 to $20.26.
Frizzell said the base rate for electricity should remain unchanged until Fiscal Year 2024 and 2025, when 5% increases will be needed each year.
But he said decreases in the energy cost adjustment should more than offset those increases, meaning no overall increase in either year.
A 5% increase in water rates will be needed in Fiscal 2025 and 2026, however, Frizzell said.
Frizzell said the upcoming year’s budget is tight, “but I feel pretty good about it.”
Because of the lingering effects of the pandemic, OMU is projecting that its net income for sales of electricity will drop by $3.2 million in the coming year to $9.04 million.
Net operating revenue is projected to drop $1.06 million to $28.7 million.
Water sales are expected to drop 3.3% and net income is expected to be down by $1.2 million.
Net operating revenue for the water department is expected to be down by $254,000 to $6.3 million.
Wages will rise by 2.8% for the 171 employees at OMU, but employment costs will drop from $25.2 million to $22.8 million a year.
That’s because the number of employees is dropping since the utility closed the Elmer Smith Power Plant last year and now buys power from Big River Electric Corp.
At the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, there were 65 employees at the old power station.
Today, there are nine working on decommissioning the plant.
The Owensboro Utility Commission is expected to vote on the budget proposal at its May 20 meeting.
