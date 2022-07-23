Owensboro Municipal Utilities ended Fiscal Year 2021-22 in May with an unexpected boost in net income, as energy sales rose and the utility took steps to control costs in its water system.

OMU income comes from energy, telecommunications and water sales. While the agency had anticipated ending the year with $9.403 million in net income in the consolidated electrical system, which includeS energy and telecommunications, OMU had higher sales than expected and ended the year with $11.802 million in net income.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.