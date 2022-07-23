Owensboro Municipal Utilities ended Fiscal Year 2021-22 in May with an unexpected boost in net income, as energy sales rose and the utility took steps to control costs in its water system.
OMU income comes from energy, telecommunications and water sales. While the agency had anticipated ending the year with $9.403 million in net income in the consolidated electrical system, which includeS energy and telecommunications, OMU had higher sales than expected and ended the year with $11.802 million in net income.
Meanwhile, OMU’s water system ended the year with $1.1 million in net income when it was expected to end the year at a loss. OMU officials said Wednesday the agency was able to reduce water expenses, which helped the water system have positive net income.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the extra net income will go into the utility’s general fund — or into reserves. Extra funds will help the agency pay for improvements and projects, while a reserve is needed to weather times when income does not meet budgeted expectations, Dixon said.
“It’s really not a profit,” Dixon said.
OMU is a public utility, so the net revenue is not paid to shareholders, but “stays with the utility to stabilize our rates and to anticipate future costs,” Dixon said.
The consolidated electric system had a strong end of the year due to high May temperatures. The electric system has a cash reserve fund that would be enough to operate the system for 371 days, OMU general manager Tim Lyons told city utility commission members earlier this week.
Having money in the general fund will allow the utility to take on projects “for the betterment of the electric system,” Dixon said.
Being in a healthy financial state helps the utility mitigate future changes in rates, she said.
The increase in net income will not affect rates in the near future, because the electric system increase was due to abnormally hot weather in May. Utilities like OMU “are notoriously weather-driven,” Dixon said.
The utility will be doing a rate study during the current fiscal year.
“We have been planning this for some time,” Dixon said.
OMU routinely does rate studies to see if rates are in line with other utility companies.
“I certainly wouldn’t want to put (a rate change) on one month,” Dixon said. “We have 11 more months to go.”
Instead of having net income, “the next year, it could be the other way around,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.