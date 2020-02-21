Owensboro Municipal Utilities employees are getting paid about the same as their regional counterparts, according to results from a compensation and benefits study.
General Manager Kevin Frizzell said OMU reviews its wage scale annually and a compensation study is conducted about every four to six years. The hope is to retain current workers while being able to recruit new ones.
“We don’t want to be the highest-paid utility around,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to pay the lowest. We want to be competitive.”
The results of the study were discussed Thursday during an Owensboro Utility Commission meeting. The $15,000 study looked at 61 positions and compared pay and benefits to other utilities in the region including Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, Evansville Municipal Utilities, Frankfort Plant Board and Kenergy. The study did not include positions at the Elmer Smith Station, which is scheduled to be decommissioned by June 2021, eliminating those positions.
The study revealed that OMU’s employee pay is about 0.19% above the market average. When it comes to benefits, OMU employee insurance premiums are less than their peers. An employee on a single insurance plan pays about $52 per month in insurance premiums while the average is $72.
The study made the recommendation of “adjusting” or increasing the current wage minimums by 3.1% The study also made the recommendation of adding “unique” benefits for employees, such as allowing vacation time to immediately be used after being hired. OMU already allows this.
The study was conducted by the Arkansas-based Johanson Group, which conducted a similar study about for OMU about six years ago.
OMU staff plans to review its paid positions and present a recommendation of next year’s wages to the utility commission next month.
In other business, the utility commission received an update on the William Cavin Water Treatment expansion, which is scheduled to be completed by 2021.
When complete, Cavin’s treatment capacity will expand from 10 million gallons of water a day to 30 million gallons, OMU will gain another 2.5 million gallons in additional water storage, a new pumped lime system will be installed and dangerous chlorine gas disinfectant will be replaced with safer, cheaper liquid bleach.
Russ Evans, OMU’s production technical services manager, said construction is still ongoing. All of 14,000 feet of a 36-inch water main has been pressure tested, flushed, disinfected and is now in service. Other facilities, such as a clarifier area that removes which remove solids from liquids, are still under construction.
Evans hopes for construction to be completed toward the end of this year or the beginning of next year.
The total project cost is about $48 million.
