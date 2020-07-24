Despite a mild winter and a coronavirus pandemic, Owensboro Municipal Utilities had a good fiscal year in 2019-20, Kevin Frizzell, the utility’s general manager, told his board Thursday.
The final tally for the fiscal year that ended May 31 showed income of $14.3 million from electricity sales — compared with a budget that had anticipated $8.5 million.
The water department saw income of $1.4 million — compared with a budget that anticipated $1.4 million.
That meant that electric sales brought in $5.8 million above budget and water sales, $1 million above budget.
“It was a challenging year,” Frizzell said. “We had a mild winter and then the coronavirus hit us in March. That impacted the last quarter of the year and affected both electricity and water sales.”
But he said sales of both electricity and water began to recover in May and June.
“We’re starting to see a recovery,” Frizzell said.
Figures for June show that electricity sales were 31.5% below budget and water sales, 5% below budget.
Frizzell said, “The June billing cycle had several days from May in it. We should see things back up in July.”
The National Weather Service in Paducah said the average temperature here in June was 0.8% below normal.
So far, in July, it said, the average is 0.1% above normal.
But high humidity has pushed the heat index — the “feels like” — well above 100 for several days this month.
That means extra work for air conditioners and more electricity being used.
OMU is building an internet system across the city.
Frizzell said OMU internet is now available in one-third of Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence
