With vaccinations increasing and new cases of coronavirus well below where they were a few months ago, the economy is already starting to improve.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities reported Thursday that its sales of electricity to residential customers in March were up 9% to a six-year high for the month.

And its water sales to residences was also up 9% to a six-year high for the month.

For the past nine months, despite COVID-19 restrictions, electricity sales were $125,000 above budget and water sales were $563,000 above budget.

Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said much of that was because expenses have been kept well below budget.

“We’re doing very well,” he told the City Utility Commission, “considering COVID.”

With the COVID-19 situation improving, he said, OMU plans to reopen its lobby to customers on May 3 for the first time in nearly 14 months.

People will still be required to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart.

Frizzell said the new expanded William Cavin Water Treatment Plant is already in service treating water ahead of schedule.

He said 44% of OMU employees have had at least one of the two COVID-19 vaccination doses and another 10% plan to, according to an anonymous survey the utility recently conducted.

In November, 1,861 customers were behind in paying their OMU bills.

The utility set up a payment plan and Frizzell said only 1,055 of those accounts are still active.

The others have been paid or the accounts have been closed, he said.

But 235 customers are still eligible to be disconnected.

Frizzell said the ones that owe the most are at the top of the list for being disconnected.

OMU also plans to sell 14,499 spare parts left over from decommissioning the Elmer Smith power plant in May 2020 through a sealed bid process.

Frizzell said there isn’t much of a market for such items, but OMU hopes to get as much as it can for them.

The utility will present its budget recommendations for the 2022 fiscal year to the board in May.

Frizzell said the new budget will be lower than the current one.

