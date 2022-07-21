Owensboro Municipal Utilities ended the agency’s fiscal year with better than expected revenues for its consolidated electric system, while the water system, which was expected to operate at a loss, ended the year in the black.
City Utility Commission members discussed the agency’s 2021-22 fiscal year revenues Wednesday at OMU.
The consolidated electric system had been projected to end the fiscal year with $9.043 million in net income. But at the end of the year on May 31, the electric system had $11.802 million in net income.
J. Lynn Holland, OMU’s director of finance and accounting, said hotter-than-normal temperatures led to increased retail and wholesale electric sales at the end of the fiscal year.
“May was very hot,” Holland said.
Also, telecommunications sales, which are considered part of the consolidated electric system, were nearly $200,000 higher than budgeted.
Revenue for the electric system was 2.1% higher than anticipated, while electric expenses were 0.5% below expectations.
OMU’s water system had been expected to end the year with a loss of $1.045 million. But the utility was able to reduce expenses and ended the year with $35,400 in net income.
“Cutting expenses greatly helped us,” general manager Tim Lyons told board members. In all departments, the agency’s expenses were 9.3% lower than expected, according to finance documents.
The agency “had a strong financial performance,” Lyons said.
OMU revenues are expected to increase over the next several months, Lyons said, because of the hot summer weather and the lack of rainfall. In June, revenue for the water system was 8.9% above projections, Lyons said.
In other business, board members discussed the Plant A water plant maintenance building, near the old Daviess County Middle School property. Plant A was decommissioned and is scheduled to be torn down, but Lyons asked commission members if they would be interested in keeping the maintenance building for OMU meetings and events.
Funds for the renovation could be drawn from the decommission budget, Lyons said. Environmental work has to be done on the site, whether the building is kept or not, Lyons said, and he estimated refurbishing the building would cost between $250,000 and $500,000.
Lyons said the next step would be an engineering study.
When board member Tony Cecil asked if OMU was attempting to compete with other event centers, Lyons said the building would only be used by OMU.
Outgoing general manager Kevin Frizzell said the building, which is over 100 years old, is historic.
“There has been some concern about Owensboro demolishing its history,” he said, “and it is a historical building.”
“We don’t want to be responsible for knocking it down and then having someone say, ‘That’s a 1905 original waterworks’ ” that should have been saved, Frizzell said later in the meeting.
The building has already undergone some demolishing.
“It’s almost more like rebuilding than salvaging,” Cecil said.
Board members didn’t make a decision Wednesday, but decided to tour the building in small groups before coming back to the idea.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.