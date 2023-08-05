OWENWS-08-05-23 HILLCREST WATER TOWER

Golfers move up the hill on the 5th hole at Hillcrest Golf Course on Friday with the decommissioned OMU water tower as a backdrop.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Municipal Utilities officials have a plan to replace the decommissioned water tower at Hillcrest Golf Course, and plan to bid out the project for construction in the coming months.

The water tank at the golf course was taken offline in 2017, and the neighboring area has been serviced by water pumps. OMU has been studying options for replacing the water tank. Last year, Owensboro City Commissioners appropriated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to OMU for the project.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

