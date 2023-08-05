Owensboro Municipal Utilities officials have a plan to replace the decommissioned water tower at Hillcrest Golf Course, and plan to bid out the project for construction in the coming months.
The water tank at the golf course was taken offline in 2017, and the neighboring area has been serviced by water pumps. OMU has been studying options for replacing the water tank. Last year, Owensboro City Commissioners appropriated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to OMU for the project.
Russ Evans, OMU’s director of production, said Wednesday officials looked at options and decided to not install a new water tank.
Instead, the utility will build two “booster stations” into the delivery system to service the area, Evans said. The booster stations will not be built on the golf course property.
The area around the golf course has water service that meets the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators “Ten State Standard,” said Brad Howton, OMU’s director of customer and shared services. The “Ten State Standard” is a document of recommended standards.
Howton said although water service in the area meets standards, residents in the Heartlands Subdivision have said they would like more water pressure.
“The quality is a non-issue,” Howton said. “We have plenty of water capacity and quality in our system. It’s a matter of getting it pushed into the right directions.”
The plans are for OMU to solicit bids on the booster stations in the next two to three months.
“We are able to do this in large part thanks to the city” and its ARPA allocation Howton said.
Officials don’t have an exact timeline. But Evans said, “I anticipate in a year to a year and a half, we’ll have that in service.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
