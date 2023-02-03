Owensboro Municipal Utilities staff members are recommending a rate increase on electric bills, but said the increase would be partly offset by rate reductions on bills.
Thursday afternoon, OMU staff members and a consultant presented a proposal to raise the “base rate” on energy bills by 5.75% in the utility’s new fiscal year, which starts June 1. The proposal would also raise the rate by the same amount again in fiscal year 2024-25, which begins June 1, 2024.
Those increases would be mitigated somewhat by projected declines of two other rates, the Energy Cost Adjustment rate and the Environmental Control Cost Adjustment.
The ECA rate on bills is projected to decrease by 7% this year and by 10% in fiscal year 2024-25, and the ECCA is decreasing as work decommissioning Elmer Smith Station proceeds.
If the base rate increase is approved, the average monthly OMU bill would increase from $118.36 to $120.79 by June 1, 2024.
Laura Chapman, OMU’s manager of planning, told city Utility Commission members Thursday the base rate increase would have “minimal impact” on OMU customers’ bills.
The last base rate increase was approved by city commissioners in 2019. Since then, OMU has seen costs increase with inflation and supply chain issues.
“Inflation could impact our costs by 5 to 6% in the next two years,” Chapman said.
Without the base rate increase, OMU revenue is projected to fall below what is required to meet the electric system’s “debt service coverage ratio” beginning next year. The debt service coverage ratio is an organization’s ability to pay principal and interest on bonds.
Also, OMU’s “cash days on hand” — the amount of money it has to keep operating without new revenue — would fall below the minimum requirement of 150 days by 2028. OMU currently has 314 cash days on hand.
Jacob Thomas, with the engineering and consulting firm GDS Associates Inc., of Marietta, Georgia, said OMU should have a target of 200 cash days on hand and should have a debt service coverage ratio that indicates the agency can make its bond payments without difficulty.
Costs increases seen by OMU are happening across the utility industry, Thomas said.
“The cost of natural gas is up 240%,” Thomas told commissioners. Copper wire prices have doubled over the last five years, while the price for transformers, “if you can get one,” have increased 300%, Thomas said.
“The biggest thing has been inflation,” OMU general manager Tim Lyons told commissioners later in the presentation.
GDS Associates did a cost-of-service study for OMU. Of the proposed base rate increase, Thomas said, “what we are recommending here is a very modest proposal for the folks of Owensboro.”
Other power utilities have also moved to raise electric rates, Thomas said.
According to the presentation Thomas gave commissioners, LG&E/KU raised its rates 6% and 7%, respectively, in 2021, and Kentucky Power raised its rates 12% the same year. Duke Energy is currently seeking an 18% rate increase.
“Industry-wide, this is something everyone is struggling with,” Thomas said.
The utility commission did not take any action Thursday.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed base rate increase at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. An ordinance will then be sent to city commissioners for consideration of approval in March.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.