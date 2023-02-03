Owensboro Municipal Utilities staff members are recommending a rate increase on electric bills, but said the increase would be partly offset by rate reductions on bills.

Thursday afternoon, OMU staff members and a consultant presented a proposal to raise the “base rate” on energy bills by 5.75% in the utility’s new fiscal year, which starts June 1. The proposal would also raise the rate by the same amount again in fiscal year 2024-25, which begins June 1, 2024.

