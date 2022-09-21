Owensboro Municipal Utilities is adding more backups to its internet system to decrease the chance of customers experiencing service interruptions during times of high traffic or during an outage in another part of the system.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the agency’s internet system has several backups built in already, but that OMU plans to add a fourth “interconnection circuit” to the system.
“It’s an additional connection to the world wide web,” Dixon said Tuesday. “It’s an additional internet connection.
“That will give us a total of four different redundant interconnection points.”
Dixon said the interconnection circuit will provide a fourth “pathway” to the internet in case other pathways are down due to events such a equipment issues caused by weather. The redundancy will also help prevent slowdowns in times of high internet usage, she said.
“Having this redundancy gives us that extra layer of protection,” Dixon said. “Certainly, no system is completely not vulnerable, but the more redundancy, the more reliable we are to our customers.”
The backup systems are unnoticeable, so there won’t be a break in service if a customer is switched from one interconnection point to another, Dixon said.
“Customers don’t know what path they are on,” she said. “Hopefully, they won’t notice the difference.”
OMU officials plan to add the fourth redundant interconnection “in the next few months,” Dixon said.
Utility officials will be pricing the project, she said.
“I know it’s a specialized service, so I know they will be trying to get the best price for our customers,” Dixon said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
