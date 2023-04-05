Tuesday night, Owensboro City Commissioners approved an agreement with Owensboro Municipal Utilities, in which OMU will provide funds for continued economic development.
The municipal order amends the existing agreement between the city and OMU, where the utility provides the city with a dividend in lieu of paying taxes.
For the 2023 fiscal year, OMU is budgeted to provide the city with $7.87 million.
The amended agreement calls for OMU to provide the city an additional $55,000 annually for 10 years. That money will be matched by the city and used to give economic incentives to businesses, such as those creating new facilities or being annexed into the city.
City Utility Commission members approved the plan last week, OMU Communications and Public Relations Specialist Sonya Dixon said Tuesday.
City Manager Nate Pagan told city commissioners, “OMU expressed interest in being more involved in economic development. They wanted to be a good partner in the future development of our community.”
The funds will go into the city’s economic development fund and can be used for any economic development project.
Prior to the meeting, Dixon said the agreement “is an opportunity to assist with economic development efforts, particularly in the downtown area.”
The additional funds, amounting to $550,000 over the duration of the agreement, will not affect OMU finances, she said.
“I would say it would not have been approved if it was not something they (utility commission members) felt comfortable providing, budget-wise,” Dixon said. “Obviously, it’s in the best interest of our community, and the best interest of the utility, to encourage economic activity in our area.”
