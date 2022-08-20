Owensboro Municipal Utilities will allocate $7.8672 million to the city this year from the electric system and telecommunications funds, while providing $2.860 million in electricity and services to city operations.
City Utility Commission members discussed the dividend at their meeting earlier this week.
OMU provides an annual cash dividend to the city as well as electric and water to city operations and electrical services.
Electrical services include electricity and work OMU crews perform in the city, which is calculated by the cost of the work or the hourly cost for OMU crews
The city-owned utility will provide $293,000 in water and service to the city.
Last year, OMU provided $7.680 million in cast and $2.613 million in power and services to the city, along with $277,000 in water.
The utility increases its dividend annually as long as certain financial conditions are met.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the utility regularly has funds for both its operations and for paying the dividend.
“As per our memorandum of understanding, we do increase the dividend if it meets those tests,” Dixon said. “We have maintained the 2.5% (increase) each year.”
Providing the dividend is standard because OMU is publicly owned, “but we want to make sure we are in a health state (financially), which we always have been,” Dixon said.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said the dividend goes to the city’s general fund.
OMU projects the cash dividend from the electric system will increase to $8.689 million fiscal year 2027-28.
“We understand our role as a public utility is the dividend and our service to the community,” Dixon said.
