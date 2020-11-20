Owensboro Municipal Utilities will begin disconnecting service in December to customers who haven’t worked out a payment for past due accounts.
The utility stopped disconnects in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit, businesses were forced to close and hundreds of people were laid off.
Late fees were waived until Dec. 31.
But the moratorium on disconnects ended earlier this month.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said told the City Utility Commission on Thursday that 1,900 customers are now on payment plans and 150 have caught up on their payments.
Those customers are working to pay off more than $1.5 million in past due bills.
“Customers want to pay their bills,” Frizzell said. “Our payment plans have gone well.”
OMU is giving delinquent customers between six and 15 months to catch up, depending on how much they owe.
Some owe more than $1,200.
The utility had planned to open its lobby to customers on Dec. 1.
But with coronavirus cases higher now than in the spring, it has put that off indefinitely.
People can still use the drive-through to interact with OMU staff members or talk to them on the phone.
Frizzell said OMU budgeted for $590,000 in late fees this year.
So far, late fees are running $192,000 below budget this year because of the moratorium.
But Frizzell said, “If we collect all the late fees, we will be way over budget.”
Electric sales in October were down 20% from a year earlier and 15.6% were below budget.
The pandemic is largely to blame, Frizzell said, because many businesses are operating at reduced levels and schools weren’t fully in session last month.
Now, schools are closed to in-person learning for several weeks.
Electric usage by schools was down 48%, Frizzell said.
Residential usage was down 29% and commercial was down 23%.
Frizzell said electricity usage this month is also expected to be down.
He warned the commission, “We may see further lockdowns and rollbacks this winter” because of the pandemic.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
