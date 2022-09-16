Owensboro Municipal Utilities received high marks for overall customer satisfaction, according to survey results presented to the city utility commission Thursday morning.
The survey results were presented by Sonya Dixon, OMU public relations and communications manager.
Dixon said the survey was conducted monthly by an outside agency, while another organization analyzes the data for OMU.
The survey results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8%. Dixon said in overall quality of service, 94% of respondents said the utility had “excellent” or “good” water and electric service.
“For a utility to receive that level of satisfaction in the current climate ... to receive that is amazing,” Dixon said.
People were asked their opinions on the utility’s reliability and rates, and on customer service based on interactions with OMU staff members.
Overall, 59% said the organization was “excellent,” 35% categorized OMU as “good,” 5% said the quality of service was “fair” and 1% said it was “poor.”
When customer satisfaction surveys were conducted last year, 92% or respondents said service overall was either “excellent” or “good,” Dixon said.
When asked just about OMU’s electric utility, 95% of survey respondents said the service was “excellent” or “good,” while 94% gave the same ratings to the water system.
The majority of customers who contacted OMU to pay a bill, report a power outage, ask about new services or with questions about billing reported their interactions as “excellent” or “good,” according to data provided to board members.
When asked if they thought OMU bills were “reasonable,” 83% of respondents either completely agreed or somewhat agreed.
In other business Thursday, Christopher Poynter, OMU telecommunications director, told board members the utility has reached its latest goal of achieving 20% market penetration in areas where OMU internet service is available.
OMU had 3,207 internet customers in the first quarter of this year.
“We have a lot of pending installations,” Poynter said.
Residential disconnections were up last month for internet service, largely due to people moving, but also because of competition, Poynter said.
The utility has plans to expand internet service to the city’s northwest side this year.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
