Owensboro Municipal Utilities has created a mini community pantry for people in need of food or supplies. It will be supplied by OMU employees.
City Utility Commission members unveiled the “OMU Little Pantry” in front of the utility’s customer service center at 2070 Tamarack Road on Thursday morning. The pantry, which sits outside the building, will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and members of OMU’s volunteer teem will keep the pantry stocked, General Manager Tim Lyons said.
“This was built to address concerns we have in our community (relating) to items individuals might need,” Lyons said.
The Tamarack Road facility is near a city bus stop and is regularly visited by OMU customers.
“Many of them are struggling,” Lyons said.
The idea originated with Cassie Akers, a production administrative assistant and a member of the OMU Volunteer Team.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s community and public relations specialist, said the team has been involved in numerous activities, such as helping stock food pantries, assisting at the Humane Society and creating birthday cards for clients at the Senior Community Center.
Dixon said there are similar mini pantries across town, but “we haven’t seen one in this area, and we thought it was a good opportunity, in a tangible way, to help our customers.”
Lyons said the pantry will contain food, toiletries and seasonal items such winter hats or sunscreen in the summer. The box included food and school supplies Thursday.
“Our volunteers will monitor and stock this with items provided by OMU and volunteers,” Lyons said. “I think it truly epitomizes we are local people providing local service to this community.
“Our Volunteer Team felt this was a great way to give back to our community.”
The Volunteer Team will lead in keeping the pantry stocked, Dixon said.
People interested in donating to the pantry can contact OMU.
“Our employees are very, very generous,” Dixon said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
