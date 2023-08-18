OMU PANTRY

Owensboro Municipal Utilities General Manager Tim Lyons, left, watches as Brad Howton, director of customer and shared services, and Russ Evans, director of production, unveil the “OMU Little Pantry” on Thursday in front of the Customer Service Center at 2070 Tamarack Road.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Municipal Utilities has created a mini community pantry for people in need of food or supplies. It will be supplied by OMU employees.

City Utility Commission members unveiled the “OMU Little Pantry” in front of the utility’s customer service center at 2070 Tamarack Road on Thursday morning. The pantry, which sits outside the building, will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and members of OMU’s volunteer teem will keep the pantry stocked, General Manager Tim Lyons said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

