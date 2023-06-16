Owensboro Municipal Utilities is adding features to its outage management system to help customers report outages and to help the utility track and respond to outages faster.
Wednesday morning, city utility commission members discussed additions to OMU’s outage reporting system and outage management systems.
In particular, OMU is working to add a text message system where power outages can be reported by text, which will automatically be sent to the outage management system.
Jennifer Gardner, OMU’s transmission and delivery operations system supervisor, said people currently report outages over the phone to an automated system, with the calls assigned by the customer’s location, phone number or account number. The information is then sent to the utility’s outage management system.
Once operational, the service will allow customers to report outages via text and will send a response to let people know their report has been received. The system will also allow people to sign up for alerts about outages that affect their homes.
“They will receive notifications automatically,” Gardner said.
The system also will provide the option of alerting people when their power is restored.
All current OMU customers who have provided a cellular number with their account will be enrolled in the text service, although people will be able to opt out when the service is ready to go online.
“When we have high call volume times, any system is going to be overwhelmed,” said Sonya Dixon, OMU’s communications and public relations specialist. “Being able to text in and receive feedback will be (very) efficient for many customers.”
“It gives us an opportunity to capture data when the phone lines are overwhelmed,” Gardner said.
The new system will allow work crews to be dispatched to power failures faster. When calls are received from the same area, the system will identify the most likely cause of the outage.
“That is a whole lot faster than having someone do it in the field,” Dixon said.
“This gives us some enhanced tools to manage crews that we didn’t have before,” Gardner said after the meeting.
Outage maps on OMU’s website and app will also be upgraded to provide more information, such as the time a power failure was reported, information about the outage and even incoming weather. A clock will tell people how long an area is without power.
The texting service is still in pre-development, but the hope it to have it available in the next few months, Gardner said.
Dixon said people interested in the texting service should update their OMU account to include a cell phone number.
