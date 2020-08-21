The back payment amount owed to Owensboro Municipal Utilities is approaching $900,000 — a number that will likely keep increasing as long as the state’s moratorium on water and electricity disconnections remains in effect.
The accumulation of back payments was among the items discussed during City Utility Commission’s virtual board meeting on Thursday.
According to Michael Moore, OMU’s director of customer and shared services, the utility was ahead of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order when it voluntarily suspended all disconnections for non-payment on March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced businesses to close and created significant job losses.
OMU serves 26,000 electric and 24,000 water customers.
And as of Aug. 14, OMU’s back-payment collection stood at $884,000.
Moore said, “95% of that is residential.”
Although residents are currently protected from having their utilities disconnected, OMU officials said customers are not excused from paying delinquent bills.
Paul Martin, a utility commission board member, raised the question of how OMU will recoup the late payments that have ballooned over the months, or if there will be any state funds to help utilities offset the losses.
“Since the state kind of mandated that, you would think that it would have a plan together — how they’re going to reimburse these utilities for these costs,” Martin said.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU general manager, said the Kentucky Municipal Utility Association and the American Public Power Association have been lobbying state and federal legislators for financial relief.
“We’ve asked for them, if they don’t want to provide assistance directly to the utilities, to provide assistance to those customers that would be earmarked for payment for utility bills — so it couldn’t be used for other purposes,” Frizzell said.
And if there is another federal COVID-19 relief package, Frizzell added utilities are also seeking to be part of it in a similar way that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) helped small businesses with a forgivable loan during the pandemic.
“…We would be able to borrow the money to cover those losses, and if we weren’t able to recover all of those losses, some or all of that would be forgiven,” Frizzell said. “…I wouldn’t count on that as us being able to rely on a third party to come in and provide us funding for those amounts that we haven’t been able to collect.”
In addition to nonpayments, OMU typically charges late fees for overdue bills. Late fees have grown to $225,510 but those will be waived, according to utility officials.
Sonya Dixon, spokeswoman for OMU, said the moratorium is still in effect and that moving from one place to another won’t resolve any unpaid bills.
“That account balance from your previous balance doesn’t go away,” Dixon said. “It moves with you.”
Dixon said there are resources such as the Community Cares Program on OMU’s website — omu.org — that may assist people with unpaid utility bills.
“Certainly a great number of people are affected financially and personally by this crisis,” Dixon said. “But we do want them to stay as current as they can or at least be paying on their accounts as they can. That will save them from a large amount from being due later on.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
