Hundreds of archers and their families poured into the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday for the Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA) indoor state championship, which began Thursday and wraps up today.
Rob Cox, the Kentucky coordinator for S3DA, said the competitions were 5 Spot, which is a type of archery target.
“Everybody shoots two rounds, so they will shoot 60 arrows altogether, 30 arrows each round,” he said. “The maximum score is 360.”
Cox said there are approximately 370 shooters competing in the championship with about 900 spectators ranging from Thursday to Sunday.
“They are from all over the state of Kentucky,” he said. “The number of participants is a little down from what we’ve had in the past.”
The S3DA indoor national championship is scheduled for March 2-5 at the Convention Center, and Cox said there are over 900 shooters signed up to compete.
Adam Logsdon is the head coach for Owensboro Archery Club (OAC) and regional coordinator for Kentucky.
Logsdon said OAC was pushing 65 archers for their club, which is about average.
“We have a lot of kids that could potentially make podium individually,” he said. “Our team scores are looking good at the moment.”
Logsdon said the kids were nervous to compete.
“They’re coming through and putting good scores up,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good kids that shoot statewide that come here. A lot of these kids could outshoot adults any day.”
Daviess County Archery assistant coach Michele Murphy said their club had between 30 and 40 shooters competing Saturday, but the team ranges between 45 to 50 members.
“A lot of the kids have shot their personal best,” she said. “Everyone’s at different levels, and they’ve really done a good job.”
Murphy said archery teaches a skillset for the kids who participate.
“Not only does it teach the discipline of being able to handle equipment that could potentially hurt somebody,” she said. “It also helps them to stay focused, teaches them math skills with scoring, leadership skills and helps them learn how to compete on a personal level and a team level.”
Mason Roberts, 9, was competing with the Daviess County Archery team. He has been shooting for three years.
“It’s fun, and I feel stronger when I do it,” he said.
Roberts said he was interested in archery before signing up for the team.
Quincy Elliott, a senior at East Carter High School and member of the Apollo Archery Club in Grayson.
Elliott has been an archer for almost nine years and said he has enjoyed the relationships he’s developed from being on the team.
“You meet so many people that it becomes a family,” he said. “It hasn’t been my best weekend, but I’m coming out here for fun. It’s just something I enjoy doing.”
The awards ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
