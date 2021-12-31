Almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers are still fighting on the front lines, many of whom go into work each day not knowing what it will look like, as each day is different in a COVID-19 world, according to Stefanie Rager, a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Healthcare workers have dealt with a continuous fluctuation of surges, new variants, staffing shortages and changes in operation throughout the past two years.
And while none of it has been easy, Rager said, everyone knows they have an important role to play, and they do it to the best of their abilities.
Rager has been working in the COVID-19 unit of the hospital since the beginning of the pandemic.
When the pandemic started, she said nobody really knew what to expect, and still, she said, each day is different.
“It’s been ever changing since the beginning,” she said. “I know we started out with a few patients, and it just continued to grow and grow, and it seemed like you would go in one day to work and you would be doing things a certain way, and then you would go in the next day and things would change. It’s been a continuous learning process for us.”
During the beginning months of the pandemic, she said staffing shortages were not as much of an issue because many elective surgeries and other hospital services were shut down as staff were redirected to assisting in the COVID-19 wing, critical care and emergency department.
As time went on, however, and things began opening back up, that assistance was no longer there and many staff have worked long hours, caring for sicker and sicker patients.
“The past couple years have been quite an experience for a lot of us — stressful on our families with mandatory overtime and things like that — just to make things work and take care of our patients,” she said. “People are just tired. They’re exhausted. It’s been two years of doing this.”
Recently, she said, there has been a decrease in staffing.
“I think just over time, nurses were getting burned out with COVID, and a lot of them couldn’t deal with the death and the dying part of it,” she said. “They were just tired of not being able to get their patients better, and understandably so.”
Recently, she said the hospital has been able to hire travel nurses to help handle patients, which has been helpful.
She said administration and other staff have also been supportive throughout the pandemic and has offered help in any way possible, while also ensuring care to sick patients.
And just as things began to slow down, the Delta variant emerged this past summer, which did not make matters any easier, Rager said, as more and more patients were admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms, many of them a much younger and healthier demographic of COVID-19 patients than had previously been seen.
Rager said this summer changed her outlook on the virus and the vaccine, as she witnessed how much many of her patients suffered in the COVID-19 unit.
“We thought we were getting to a better place … last year around May, we got down to very little cases, and then we started seeing a jump in cases again, and as that second round came through … we were seeing a lot of younger individuals come in positive with COVID,” she said. “I think the initial thought … when COVID first came out was that it was immunocompromised people, it was elderly people, it was people with other medical conditions that were getting sick … now we’re learning that’s not the case.”
Rager, who has children who are of similar ages as many of the patients she saw the past summer, decided then that she wanted to get her family vaccinated and do what she could to protect them from the virus.
She said in her 23 years as a nurse, she has never experienced anything like COVID-19 or been so unsure of what will happen to her patients.
“COVID patients can be pretty unpredictable,” she said. “You don’t know how soon someone’s going to get better, are they going to get better. The hardest thing for me is when my patients, maybe they’ve been up there a week or two and they’ve kind of plateaued with their oxygen requirements, and they’re not really getting better, and they just keep looking at you like, ‘how long am I going to be here, when am I going to get better?,’ and you just can’t answer that for them, and it’s heartbreaking.
“You want to be able to give them a glimmer of hope, but you really can’t, so that’s the hard part for me. I want everyone to get better, but unfortunately, for some of the patients I take care of, that’s not going to be the case.”
Rager said while she understands many are going to do what they feel is right for them as far as vaccinations, she wanted to stress that COVID-19 is real and affects real people and their families.
“I would love for anyone who thinks this is a fake virus going around … to come and walk in one of our nurse’s shoes every single day, and see what we encounter,” she said. “You’re in N-95 masks and your face shield and all of your PPE equipment, and you’re in that room for two to three hours trying to get your patient stabilized enough so they can have a bite or two of pudding, because that’s all that they physically can eat, and they’re struggling to breath.”
And with visiting restrictions as a result of COVID-19, many times, nurses are the only emotional support a patient may have, she said.
“Being in the room holding the patient’s hand when the family can’t be there, and you know that they’re just hanging onto their last minutes — we’ve been those nurses, and we’ve been those family members, we’ve been those advocates, and it’s been really tough at times,” she said. “For anyone who questions whether or not this virus is real, I just wish they could see and understand how hard it’s been for our nurses and staff to have to be in those positions.”
Despite the difficulties, Rager said being a nurse in the COVID-19 unit is an important job, and while it is hard, everyone knows they have a job to do when they come in every day and they do it — each and every day.
“We’ve just made it work,” she said. “At the end of that day, somehow we manage.”
