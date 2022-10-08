Once upon a time, we pretended they are for the kids, but the unspoken truth is that the school-sponsored Book Fairs are really all about grandparents.

In fact, the smartest schools schedule their annual Grandparents Day or Special Person Day or whatever they call it during Book Fair week. It’s a shameless hustle … and I love it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.