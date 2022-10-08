Once upon a time, we pretended they are for the kids, but the unspoken truth is that the school-sponsored Book Fairs are really all about grandparents.
In fact, the smartest schools schedule their annual Grandparents Day or Special Person Day or whatever they call it during Book Fair week. It’s a shameless hustle … and I love it.
I’m all in when it comes to having lunch in my grandkids’ cafeteria. The food is great (those yeast rolls!). It doesn’t take much to make me feel special; the little kiosk where iced tea and lemonade are available for the adult visitors does the trick just fine.
I attended my grandboy Brody’s Book Fair a couple of weeks ago, and it was — as always — a highlight of my social season. He led the way to a long cafeteria table and perched neatly on a small stool as I settled my caboose next to him.
Chicken nuggets, broccoli … and did I mention yeast rolls? Not to mention the engaging chatter of a flock of 7-year-olds. Much of the conversation centered on the boy who burped really loud on the bus that morning.
Whoever he is, this kid has achieved heroic status in the annals of first-grade history.
Anyway, we carried our trays to the appropriate station, carefully separating the napkins and other trash from the silverware — which I’m pretty sure is not really silver — and then it was off to the main event: The Book Fair.
I had already told Brody to browse the selection in advance, promising to buy the book of his choice. He assured me he had one in mind as he confidently made his way down the hallway to the media center (they were called libraries when I was a kid), me trailing behind, a little lost as we navigated the corridors.
Brody zoomed immediately to a table covered with books with various sports themes, picking up one that featured biographies of current NFL players.
I already knew Brody is a big fan of Patrick Mahomes, who seems like a nice guy so I am fine with that, even though his team beat my Buffalo Bills in a heartbreaking playoff game last season.
More from this section
But of course, we had to look at the super hero section, and there was an intriguing selection of books about geology that included a couple of really cool rocks. I paused at the display of “Baby-Sitters Club” books, knowing my grandgirl Briley likes those, but I’ve lost track of which ones she already has, so reluctantly moved on.
All the usual suspects had been rounded up for this Book Fair: “Big Nate,” “Pete the Cat,” “Fly Guy,” “the Wimpy Kid” … I scanned the titles as I sidled along the shelves, but stopped when I came to the “Based on True Events” section. Here were the “I Survived …” series and stories about historic events, some of them with themes that are difficult for grown-ups to truly comprehend — 9/11, the Holocaust and hmm, a book about the 1930s genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Soviet dictator — but written appropriately for younger readers.
I picked up a book about the Civil War, packed with photos, maps and information. Noting this book was published by the Smithsonian sealed the deal; I tucked it under my arm and glanced around the room to locate Brody.
He, in the meantime, was agonizing between two books, trying to decide which one to choose. “You know what?” I said. “Let’s just get them both.”
Brody beamed at me and we got in line to pay, and then he led me again down and around and through the hallways to his classroom, where he showed me his cubby and his desk and told me the names of the other children who share his desk pod.
He tucked the new books carefully into his backpack while I introduced myself to his teacher, who assured me Brody is a delight, which I already knew, but I was glad she had also noticed.
Alas, it was now time for me to go, so I hugged Brody (tight) and kissed him (twice) and whispered that I love him, I’m proud of him, thank you for inviting me, do your best, I love you …
And then I waved good-bye and left the classroom and wandered the hallways until I managed to find the lobby, and I got in my truck and drove home with one new book and one new memory.
And here I should say “The End” … but really, this story lasts forever.
