Once upon a time, Thanksgiving was just Thanksgiving.
You headed to Grandma’s house to eat with your uncles, aunts, cousins and grandparents.
You ate until you could barely move.
And then, Black Friday came along.
And after the big meal, the women got the newspaper out and checked the ads for the big sales the next morning.
That went along for a few years, and then, in 1991, Kmart — remember them? — decided to start their Black Friday sales for a few hours on Thanksgiving Day.
By the end of the decade, Walmart, Service Merchandise — remember them? — and Big Lots, along with most grocery stores and pharmacies, were also open.
Historians say that was really a return to 19th century merchandising, when most stores were open for a few hours on Thanksgiving.
Even stores that didn’t open on Thanksgiving by the 2000s began moving their Friday hours up.
First, it was 5 a.m., then 4 a.m., 3 a.m., 2 a.m. and eventually midnight.
By 2019, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Macy’s, Five Below and a bunch of others were open for at least a few hours on Thanksgiving.
More from this section
And by then, Black Friday was barely gray.
Why, all the national brands had their specials up on their websites by the time it got dark on Thanksgiving.
Who needed to go out to the stores on Friday?
And this year, they started their Black Friday sales days ago, and in some cases, weeks ago.
But more and more stores will be closed today.
Ashley Furniture, Bath & Body Works, Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Petco, PetSmart, Sam’s Club, Target, TJ Maxx, Ulta and Walmart are on the national closed list.
What’s open?
Apparently ACME, Big Lots, Dollar General, Meijer and several supermarkets and pharmacies.
The retail landscape keeps changing.
Who knows what it will be like next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.