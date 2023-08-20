The lawn of First Presbyterian Church on Griffith Avenue was full of vendors and event attendees from all over the world Saturday as the church held its 25th annual Multicultural Festival.
Debbie McCoy, chairman of the planning committee, said the festival has been steadily growing through the years.
“We have a little over 50 booths and nine food vendors,” she said. “We have new countries this year — New Zealand, Thailand and Uganda.”
McCoy said the festival is a catalyst for community members to spark conversations.
“It’s important to talk about how we are different and how we are the same, and how we can work together to respect each other,” she said.
Thekla Panayi, owner of Thekla’s Dishes, had a booth set up at the festival to teach the community more about Cyprus, an island country in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Panayi has lived in Owensboro for 23 years.
“We moved here because my husband went to school at Brescia University,” she said.
This was Panayi’s fourth year as a vendor at the festival, and this year she came prepared with Greek cookies to hand out.
“My first year at the festival was during COVID, so I was in my kitchen at my house, where I made stuffed grape leaves,” she said.
Panayi said the Multicultural Festival is a way to spread information about other parts of the world.
“It’s amazing to get people together and learn about our culture,” she said.
Maria Smith and her daughter, LaTasha Smith, were representing Uganda through jewelry and art.
“I import beads from Africa, Uganda, Mali and Kenya to make jewelry out of,” Maria Smith said. “Ten% of my profit goes right back to Africa to support the women.”
Maria Smith said approximately 85% of women in Africa are left to take care of their families by themselves after childbirth.
“I think we need awareness of all the cultures that are in our community so we can better understand one another, where we come from and what makes us unique individuals.” she said.
