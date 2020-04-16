If you’re on social media at all, you’ve seen those memes that show a picture of a cabin and words that say something to the effect of “Could you stay here for a year without internet or phone service?”
Well, there’s a new one that says something to the effect of “No, you couldn’t. You can’t even stay in your own house for a month with internet and phone service.”
And, for me at least, that’s correct.
I’ve been working from home for four weeks today.
And I can’t stay in the house the whole time.
Every day I use the 20 minutes that I would have used to drive home for lunch and then back to work to walk a mile.
I wave at everybody I see.
I’ve mowed the yard a couple of times.
Gone to the grocery every week to 10 days.
And I’ve done the “six feet or more” dance around other people at the grocery.
I’m staying busy and staying healthy.
But it’s spring.
Everything has turned green.
Blooms have come and gone.
And I just have to get out and see them.
I feel for the huggers and the touchers out there.
They need contact with others even more than us introverts.
Some of them say on Facebook that they’re in withdrawal.
But, make no mistake about it, we introverts need contact too — occasionally.
The days drag on and the curve isn’t flattening fast enough for many of us.
There’s the worry about the economy.
Will our jobs still be there when this is over?
And even when the curve is flat, the virus will still be out there.
Just not as much of it.
It’s still gonna be Russian roulette, but with better odds than we have today.
But at least there will be crowds again.
And people everywhere.
We have that to look forward to.
If we can just stay in and stay healthy for now.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
