A 27-year-old Hawesville resident was killed and his five passengers were injured Wednesday afternoon when when the vehicle they were in had a head-on collision with a Hancock County school bus.
According to a Kentucky State Police report released Thursday, 27-year-old Donovan E. Elmendorf was traveling eastbound on Kentucky 1389 in a 2002 Buick Century when the vehicle crossed over the center line, striking a 2003 Thomas-Freightliner school bus operated by Tracy Y. Rickel, 59, of Hawesville.
The bus was transporting five students and a bus monitor at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported among the bus passengers, but the driver was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of possible back injuries.
Elmendorf, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was transporting five passengers at the time of the accident.
Three juveniles in the car were transported to OHRH and later airlifted to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, where they were listed Thursday as being in critical condition.
Two other passengers, Ashley R. James, 23, of Cannelton, Indiana, and Cody M. Sipes, 26, of Tell City, Indiana, were transported to OHRH. Sipes was later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was listed Thursday as being in stable condition. James was listed as being in stable condition at OHRH.
Kentucky 1389 remained closed for nearly five hours following the incident.
The KSP investigation into the incident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.