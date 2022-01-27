A woman was found dead, and two other people were found with serious gunshot wounds, after a Wednesday night shooting on East 25th Street.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 100 block of East 25th Street at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. Reports say officers found an adult woman dead with a gunshot wound.
A juvenile female and an adult man were also found with life-threatening gunshot wounds reports say.
Investigators believe the incident was a domestic disturbance, and is not connected to any other shootings that have occurred in the city, reports say. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
This story will be updated.
