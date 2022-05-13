A single-engine plane with three people onboard crashed on takeoff at 8:10 p.m. Thursday evening at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, according to the Daviess County Fire Department.
One person suffered a nonlife-threatening injury and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, officials said.
Authorities said the plane had a problem with it’s landing gear.
“The scene is secure,” said Tristan Durbin, airport manager, “and there will likely be an FFA investigation just into the cause of the crash in the next few days.”
