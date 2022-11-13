The 9th annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo wraps up today at the Owensboro Convention Center with the largest amount of vendors the event has had since its inception, with 130 vendors and over 200 booths.
Jeanette Goins, director of marketing for Kraftucky, said it’s hard to believe the expo is in its ninth year.
“This is, however, the largest one we’ve had,” she said. “We’re excited to see the growth of the show.”
Inside of the expo, shoppers can find handmade crafted items ranging from pottery, wreaths, apparel, metalwork, woodwork, candles, yard decorations and more.
“If someone can think about crafting it, it’s probably in there,” Goins said. “I’ve been joking this weekend that it’s just so interesting to see the creativity.”
Saturday also came with a bit of snow in the area, but Goins said that didn’t dampen the amount of shoppers that showed up.
“I am beyond thrilled, because I know some people can get a little worried when they see snow,” she said. “The roads seem to be in very good shape. I was concerned for the snow, but some of the vendors said they thought it would get people in the holiday spirit, and I think they were right.”
Goins said what separates Kraftucky apart from other craft fairs is that all of the booths are “handmade or hand-embellished items.”
“It really does showcase creativity and gives (vendors) the opportunity to show those off,” she said.
Savannah Daniell, from Bowling Green, had items from her shop, Till and Prism, set up for the first time at Kraftucky. She said she would love to return next year.
“This is my first year doing craft shows at all,” she said. “It’s also my first indoor event and first Kraftucky, so it’s a lot of firsts for me this year.”
Daniell said she named her shop Till and Prism because she works with air plants, which are also known as tillandsia, and suncatchers, which are prisms.
“I’m never sure with shows, because I have such a niche product, and it’s all handmade, so the price point is a little more than some other things that you can find sometimes,” she said. “But the crowd has been amazing today, and the people have been so kind.”
Daniell said she used to work in a financial planning office for about five years until COVID, and she wanted a change but didn’t know what that was going to look like.
“Last year I got the hoops, prisms and four plants and made them and sold them at the farmers market at my mom’s booth,” she said. “I sold them before I even got into the door, so I knew I was on to something. Now it’s my full-time job.”
Her products can be found at tillandprism.com or at Ivy and Sage in Bowling Green.
Shane and Sara Beatty, owners of Whiskey Studios Co., are from Whitesville and were also set up at Kraftucky for the first time.
“We have been well-received on our paintings and photography,” Shane Beatty said. “We’re more of a ‘creepy’ caliber, which is not to everyone’s taste.”
Whiskey Studios Co. specializes in digital pet portraits, photography, painting and graphic T-shirts.
“Everything is handmade,” he said. “We make everything in our home for you. We do quality testing for everything to make sure we give you the best product we can give you.”
Their products can be found at whiskeystudiosco.com.
Expo times for today are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $3 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Tickets are sold at the door.
For more information, contact Goins at 270-687-8800 or at jeanette.goins@oakviewgroup.com.
