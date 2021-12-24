It has been one year to the day since Owensboro Health Regional Hospital administered its first COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, the healthcare system has administered 108,000 vaccine doses as healthcare professionals continue learning more about the virus and the vaccine every day.

OHRH received its first shipment of vaccines, containing 4,000 Moderna doses, late in the evening on Dec. 23, 2020, after some difficulties tracking the location of the shipment that was meant to arrive at the hospital on Dec. 22.

The shipment was quickly located, however, and expedited to OHRH with the assistance of Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, and Christmas Eve morning, the hospital administered its first dose to Dr. Cletus Oppong, who specializes in occupational medicine.

The day was a beacon of hope for the healthcare system and the community to have a fighting chance in battling COVID-19.

Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer at OHRH, said the shipment allowed the hospital to begin the process of vaccinating healthcare workers in its employment.

The first day of vaccine clinics, OHRH administered 350 doses.

Then around January this year, DuFrayne said vaccinations began opening up to the public, which began producing real results in the fight against COVID-19.

“Within a month, we quickly vaccinated a lot of team members,” he said. “A good testament to the vaccine is, when we started giving vaccines in December 2020, over the next two months, our inpatient admissions really went down significantly.”

As vaccine eligibility began opening up to more and more people, however, the community saw a significant supply shortage from around late January to early Spring, as Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, stated in late January that vaccines were being distributed as quickly as they could be produced.

At the time, there were only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on the market. By the end of February, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine hit the market, with the first shipments arriving in Owensboro in early-March, during which time vaccines became more accessible to anyone that wanted to receive them.

By the end of May, more than 38% of the Daviess County population had been vaccinated, and DuFrayne said the hospital saw maybe one to three patients admitted to the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Early on, the vaccines really had a positive impact,” he said.

While many feared the vaccines may have been developed too quickly, DuFrayne said that is largely a misconception, as mRNA vaccines have been around for decades.

“The work on mRNA studies and vaccines, it probably started about 30 years ago,” he said. “Once this pandemic came out, the people who are mRNA experts realized very quickly that this virus would be very susceptible to an mRNA vaccine, and that’s the only reason we were able to get it out as quickly as we did.”

COVID-19 seemed to have diminished significantly by June, as mask mandates and capacity limits were lifted and people began returning to some sense of normalcy.

DuFrayne, however, said the virus was still a threat, whether people realized it or not.

“In some ways, once the vaccine came, it gave a lot of people a sense of security that maybe wasn’t really there,” he said. “When you go out, there are still a lot of people who are unvaccinated. There’s a good portion of our community that are not vaccinated yet.”

By July, cases began to surge significantly, reaching record numbers as the Delta variant hit the region.

“Then came the summer, when it really came back and Delta was really appearing; it started hitting younger and younger people,” DuFrayne said. “I think it really caught a lot of people’s attention, and then you started seeing vaccine rates really go up.”

Since then, however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its full authorization to Pfizer for those ages 18 and older and has issued an Emergency Use Authorization to vaccinate younger populations, opening up eligibility to anyone ages 5 and older.

As of Thursday, vaccination rates in Daviess County have risen to 56.69% of the entire population.

DuFrayne said much has been learned about not only the virus, but the vaccines as well since they were first introduced, including the need for booster doses.

“Now we’ve learned … that after about six months, the antibody level really goes down and that kind of coincided with the Delta virus coming on and us seeing more cases,” he said.

To strengthen immunity against the virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending a booster shot for eligible individuals as the threat of another highly-contagious strain — omicron — looms over the nation.

And although breakthrough infections have increased, DuFrayne said vaccines are still effective and help prevent hospitalization and death related to the virus.

Since the recommendation, vaccine demand is up once again, DuFrayne said.

“We’re giving about 200-250 booster shots a day, so that’s actually great news,” he said. “Early on, we were seeing a great response and now, with the booster, it is the unusual patient that is admitted to the hospital who’s already had their booster.”

DuFrayne said it is remarkable how much healthcare professionals have learned in the short period of time COVID-19 has circulated the globe.

“I was practicing medicine when we were dealing with HIV, and when I look at the course of HIV from the mid-80s to the late-90s, that was really slow progress, and we learned things … now you come 25 years later, and we’re learning things week-by-week,” he said. “In the last 18 months, we’ve really gone from not having this virus … to really knowing all the signs and symptoms and having much more effective medications, including antibodies and medications to treat people who are really sick and having a vaccine.

“So 18 months in the medical world is a remarkably short time. In a very brief time, we’ve learned an incredible amount,” he said.

While the healthcare community has learned a lot in less than two years, DuFrayne said there is still much more to learn about the vaccines and the virus as the community and the world continue its battle against COVID-19.

“I think the vaccines have performed very well,” he said. “We knew early on that, just like the flu shot, you’re probably going to have to get a booster, we just didn’t know what the frequency of the booster is going to be, and we still don’t know. We don’t know a big majority yet.

“We don’t know if you do get the booster, is that going to be another six months or is that going to really give you strong protection for two to three years, and I think a short amount of time will tell us that.”

