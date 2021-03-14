The Green River District Health Department reported another improving day Saturday in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
The department reported only 21 cases in the region.
Daviess County had 10 cases; Henderson, four; Ohio, four; Webster, two; Hancock, one; and none in McLean and Union counties.
Muhlenberg, which is not in the Green River district, reported one new case Saturday.
The report said there have been 20,323 cases in the seven-county region in the past year along with 340 deaths.
The ages of those diagnosed with COVID ranged from one month to 102 years.
Eighty-one cases were among infants, and 742 were among those between ages 1 and 11.
Daviess County has had 9,674 cases with 8,756 recovered, two still were hospitalized on Saturday and 160 have died.
Hancock has seen 779 cases with 702 people recovered, two still hospitalized and 15 deaths.
McLean has had 825 cases with 759 recovered, none still hospitalized and 26 deaths.
Muhlenberg has had 2,797 cases and still has 58 active cases. A further breakdown was unavailable Saturday.
Ohio has seen 2,406 cases with 2,153 recovered, three still hospitalized and 49 deaths
