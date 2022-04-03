Christmas at Panther Creek has turned into such a big fundraiser for nonprofits that the Daviess County Park Board has decided to limit it to agencies with a Daviess County address.
“We want to ensure that money raised in Daviess County is spent in Daviess County,” said Ross Leigh, parks director. “We had close to 40 applicants last year.”
For many years, between 10 and 15 agencies were all that applied.
But with nonprofits struggling during the pandemic, more have applied the last couple of years.
Five nonprofit agencies are chosen at random each fall to collect the $5 admission fee for motorists to drive through the park’s massive Christmas lights display.
Volunteers collect the money and then the agencies split the money with the county.
Last year, the event brought it more than $38,000.
That meant that each nonprofit — the Kentucky State Police Professional Association, Right to Life of Owensboro, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, WKWC 90.3 FM-Kentucky Wesleyan College and United Way of the Ohio Valley — made $3,800 for one week’s work.
Fiscal Court started “Christmas at Panther Creek” in 2003, calling it “western Kentucky’s premier holiday lights driving tour.”
The idea was to let people know where the park in western Daviess County was located.
In 2005, the county decided to charge admission and split the money with nonprofits.
Admission went from $3 to $5 in 2019.
Christmas at Panther Creek will return on Nov. 25.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
