Owensboro police officers arrested a man Saturday who was threatening people with a gun and machete in an Crittenden Street home.
In a separate incident, OPD officers set up a perimeter around the Owensboro Motel on Triplett Street after a man wanted on warrants fled into one of the motel rooms. The man eluded capture.
OPD reports say the officers were called to the 300 block of Crittenden Street at 1:14 p.m. to reports of a man threatening the occupants of a residence with a machete and firearm and not allowing them to leave. Reports say officers set up a perimeter and were able to speak to two people inside the residence, who were allowed to leave.
Reports say the man holding the people captive, John R. Williams, 58, of the 300 block of Crittenden Street, exited the residence and surrendered peacefully. The firearm was later determined to be a replica, reports say.
Williams was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, along with probation violations. Williams was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.
The incident at the Owensboro Motel began at 12:20 p.m. when officers observed Jonathan Embry, 34, who was know to have outstanding warrants. Reports say Embry fled into a room at the motel and barricaded the door.
Officers set up a perimeter around the motel and later entered the room. Once inside, officers discovered Embry had fled out “a small opening at ground level” before the perimeter was established.
Anyone with information about Embry is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
