The Owensboro Police Department is awaiting information from the Kentucky State Police crime lab regarding the August fatal shooting of a teenager on the city’s west side.
Corban Henry, 15, was killed on Aug. 15, when he was found fatally shot in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street. Henry would have been a sophomore this year at Owensboro High School.
Connie Henry, Corban’s grandmother, said previously the teen was riding on the back of a moped when he was shot.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said Friday the agency sent evidence gathered from the investigation to the KSP crime lab and OPD is still waiting for lab results to be returned.
“Obviously, depending on what results we get back, we may or may not have some results to move on,” Boggess said.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the KSP lab had to change its procedures so no more than 50% of lab technicians would be in the labs at any one time. Boggess said the pandemic could have impacted the lab’s processing of evidence.
“In the best of circumstances, they are backlogged,” Boggess said.
Detectives do not have a definitive theory of what led to the shooting. When asked if detectives have any persons of interest, Boggess said, “we don’t have somebody specifically that we have identified.
“I don’t think we want to eliminate anybody, because we are waiting for the forensics to come back,” he said.
Analyzing evidence can be a lengthy process, Boggess said.
“It’s unlike what you see on TV,” Boggess said. “It takes time to do it properly … Even under the best of circumstances, that kind of analysis takes time. You watch ‘C.S.I.’ and they can solve a case in an hour, while (in reality) DNA analysis takes days to do. You can’t collect DNA (samples) in an hour’s time.”
Anyone with information about the incident should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can report anonymously to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.