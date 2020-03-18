The Owensboro Police Department is restructuring the way it handles calls for service due to the coronavirus, with the goal of reducing the possibility of officers and detectives being exposed to it.
The department is also closing OPD headquarters on Ninth Street to the public and is stopping public services such as fingerprinting and car seat checks for the time being.
The changes are expected to be temporary, said Officer Andrew Boggess, the department’s public information officer.
“It’s not only to protect our officers but the public as well,” Boggess said Tuesday. “... Minimizing contact will help this be contained better.”
The changes are effective immediately.
While the police department will still respond to incidents in progress as well as traffic accidents, reports of events that are not in progress, such as thefts, may be taken over the phone instead.
“If we need to send somebody, we absolutely will,” Boggess said.
Boggess said a dispatcher taking calls will determine if the call requires an officer immediately. If not, the call will be forwarded to a supervisor who will decide whether to send an officer or take the report by phone.
Non-emergency reports will be forwarded to an officer or detective, when appropriate, for follow-up, Boggess said.
“It’s no different than any other type of report,” Boggess said. “It’s sent up to a detective and they’ll follow up on the phone. Depending on the circumstances, they may be able to do the majority of the follow-up on the phone.”
People are asked not to call 911 for non-emergencies. Those calls should be made to 270-687-8888 and they will be answered by an available dispatcher.
“That’s what we’ve always asked people to do,” Boggess said. “... We are still going to answer that call. The non-emergency number allows dispatchers to prioritize. Instead of ringing one time before it’s answered, it may ring three or four times. But it’s still going to be answered.”
Also, with the building closed to the public, people won’t be able to pick up copies of reports or file reports in person.
“We get a fair number of people who just walk in to file a report,” Boggess said. “We won’t be doing that either. We want people to utilize the phone.”
People can request an incident report that is not a traffic accident be emailed or faxed by calling OPD at 270-687-8888. The fee for requesting a record is being waived.
Anyone seeking a traffic accident report can purchase the report on buycrash.com. The person must have the accident report number and the date to access the report.
The Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department will still be taking calls in person in most cases. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said dispatchers will screen a county call to determine if the caller has flu-like symptoms, has traveled out of the country or been near someone diagnosed with coronavirus.
If so, a supervisor will be notified, and “we may handle that call over the phone,” Smith said.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said dispatchers will also screen calls for signs the caller has been exposed to coronavirus, but troopers would continue responding to calls in person.
If so, the trooper will wear personal protective gear, King said.
“Inside our cars, we have hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, everything we need,” King said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
