The Owensboro Police Department has updated its policy on officers wearing personal protective equipment after a Monday incident where a man breathed on an officer while claiming he had the coronavirus.
Eric B. Markwell, 21, of the 1600 block of Manor Court, was being charged shortly after noon Monday for trafficking in marijuana when he blew in the arresting officer’s face.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Markwell, who is believed to have COVID-19, told the officer, “Just so you know, I tested positive for the coronavirus.”
“He (Markwell) was supposed to be self-quarantining,” Boggess said of Markwell. The alleged exposure, “was 100% intentional,” he said.
Officers already carry personal protective equipment. Boggess said the incident prompted a change in the department’s PPE policy, and “officers are being required to wear gloves and a mask in most situations.”
Previously, officers were encouraged to wear PPE, but “it was up to officers’ discretion whether they needed to use it or not.
“Now, we’re saying, ‘We want you to have (PPE) on when you’re in contact with the public, whenever possible,’ ” he said.
The officer breathed on by Markwell, “hadn’t put his mask on and was exposed,” Boggess said.
“We are not looking to punish officers for not using it,” Boggess said. Rather, the updated policy is meant to reinforce that officers “are using (PPE) as much as possible.”
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Markwell is in isolation and was believed exposed because he had been in proximity with someone who tested positive.
“He told (the officer) he is positive, but he hasn’t had a positive confirmation yet,” Maglinger said. Green River Health Department Director Clay Horton said he could not comment publicly on any one person’s health status.
Boggess said, “based upon the totality of the circumstances, and his statements, we believe there’s a good chance he was positive or is positive.”
In addition to wanton endangerment, Markwell was charged with trafficking in marijuana and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
OPD officials are not releasing the name of the officer, who is self-quarantining, Boggess said.
Reports say during the arrest, officers found 13 ounces of marijuana, 60 doses of tetrahydrocannabinol, which is also known at THC, Lortab doses, drug trafficking supplies and more than $1,798 in cash.
Maglinger said Markwell was released from jail Tuesday afternoon on a $10,000 full-cash bond. Markwell was tested for COVID-19 before being released. The test results are pending, Maglinger said.
Markwell could face an upgraded charge if the officer were to become sick with coronavirus, Boggess said.
“(If) the officer was to come down with it, you would have an assault second (degree charge) at least,” Boggess said. But currently, first-degree wanton endangerment “is the most serious charge, and hopefully, the courts will take it seriously,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
