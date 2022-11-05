Owensboro police charged a juvenile with possession of a firearm by a minor Thursday, and are investigating how the juvenile might have received the weapon.
OPD reports say officers were called to a report of a juvenile with a firearm at 7:22 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, officers located the juvenile with the handgun. Reports say the juvenile was also in possession of several stolen credit cards.
